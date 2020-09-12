Three pedestrians hit by car on Lott Road

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three pedestrians struck near the intersection of Lott Road and Rodgers Road this evening.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says people were arguing in the road and one person left the conversation, jumped in the car and ran the others over.

Deputies say the injuries are non-life threatening.

