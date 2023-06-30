MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile will be dredging a stretch of Three Mile Creek over the next seven months, according to a city news release Friday.

The project will restore the creek’s stream channel east of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue in Mobile. This portion of the creek was bypassed during previous work in the 1980s, the city said.

Work on the channel will “improve water flow and habitat conditions and provide increased recreational opportunities for citizens, like kayaking and canoeing,” the release reads.

Citizens can expect to see construction equipment near this stretch of the creek while the project is underway, but the city hopes to reduce inconveniences in the area, officials say.

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation Gulf Environmental Benefit Fund is helping fund the project.