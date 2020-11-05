Three men charged with murder of Mobile man face judge for preliminary hearing, investigator says it was ‘robbery gone wrong’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Three men who have been charged with murdering a Mobile man on Angus Drive faced a judge for their preliminary hearing on Thursday morning.

It happened on September 3 when police responded to Angus Drive for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, the spotted a suspicious vehicle they attempted to pull over, but the driver fled leading to a pursuit. The drive hit a parked vehicle on the 700 block of Jane Street then continued south of Farnell Lane and Brossett Street where it wrecked into a fence behind the Mobile Chevrolet. Both occupants ran from the vehicle, but were eventually arrested. Ricardo Pettway, 30, and Kenndrell Pettway, 23, were arrested.

Jacorey Burage was also arrested later in connection to the case.

The next morning following the shots fired call, police say the discovered the body of Allen Wilson, 24, in front of a home on Angus Drive.

The three men have been charged with his murder.

During their preliminary hearing on Thursday, an investigator with the Mobile Police Department said the men met up with Wilson and his cousin to rob them but disguised it as a handgun sale.

The men believed Wilson’s cousin had $20,000.

When they met up, the investigator says at some point during their interaction, one of the three suspects pulled a gun on Wilson’s cousin. That’s when he said Wilson pulled out a gun but was shot and killed.

All three of the suspects have not made bond and remain behind bars.

The judge forwarded the case to the grand jury.

LATEST STORIES: