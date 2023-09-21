MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three men were arrested on Thursday night after allegedly speeding away from Mobile police officers who were trying to make a traffic stop, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police attempted to make a traffic stop near the MPD third precinct, but the vehicle did not stop. Two guns were then thrown out of the vehicle near the third precinct, and one of the guns was recovered.

While the car was moving, one of the men in the vehicle got out and ran before the chase had come to an end. When the car stopped at Dog River Park, the two other men inside got out and ran for a short distance before being taken into custody.

After searching the vehicle, police found a small amount of marijuana inside.

No one was injured from the incident but a state trooper vehicle has minor damage, according to MPD.