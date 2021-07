SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A Saraland couple spotted a black bear in their backyard this week, but this bear only had three legs.

Erinn and Jarrod Cain saw the bear in their yard Wednesday, they whipped out their cell phones and took video of the bear walking around feet away from their porch. They posted the video to social media, saying he was ‘beary’ cute.

They say at one point, the bear was trying to get into their chicken and duck coops.