SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s an unusual sight for a neighborhood in Saraland. This video was posted on Thursday showing a bear with three legs wandering around the Elysia Fields neighborhood off of Celeste Road.

The News 5 Viewer that captured this video said he believes the bear has been seen at least five times in the last few months and sometimes gets into trash cans. The homeowner says the fairly large bear doesn’t seem aggressive.