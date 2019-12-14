Three dogs rescued from Mobile house fire

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three dogs were rescued from a house fire Friday afternoon.

Mobile Fire-Rescue crews were called to the two-story house on Brockton Court, off Grelot Road, around noon. When they arrived, heavy smoke could be seen coming from the eaves.

Mobile Fire-Rescue says neighbors said the house was empty when the fire began, but firefighters did rescue three dogs from the home.





Photo Courtesy: Mobile Fire-Rescue

Teams were able to extinguish the fire located on the 2nd floor and in the attic.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.