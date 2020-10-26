Three arrested by FBI for drug-involved premises

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three people were arrested by Mobile FBI for drug involved premises.
Mitesh Desai and Jaikumar Patel were both arrested Monday morning with the help from Spanish Fort and Saraland Police Departments. Paresh Patel turned himself into the FBI. All three are charged with drug involved premises.
