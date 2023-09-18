PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Fire Rescue Department and Mobile Fire Rescue Department crews arrived to a three-alarm fire around 6 p.m. Monday and are still working to contain the fire.

The fire started at Denny Manufacturing, which is located at 3007 Dial Street.

Although the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, PFRD told WKRG the paint and oils inside the warehouse have chemicals, which is fueling the blaze.

“The different materials that are suspected to be inside is the only thing that we can really say right now that’s gonna be what’s basically feeding the fire and the progression of the fire,” District Chief David Hale with PFRD said. “And we are now in the state where we are basically now getting the fire contained.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation. WKRG News is on the scene. Stay tuned for updates.