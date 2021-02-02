Three additional suspects under investigation for murder of 21-year-old man

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Prosecutors believe the two teens and 23-year-old man charged in the shooting death of Bradley Nall, 21, are not the ones who pulled the trigger.

Mobile police are now investigating three additional suspects, who are expected to be arrested “soon.” Their names have not been released yet.

The three suspects currently under arrest are Mary Bulter, 18, Selena Tisdale, 19, and Demarcus Reynolds, 23.

Prosecutors say the victim was dating Tisdale, which was his connection to the rest of the group.

Nall was found shot to death in his car on Randlett Drive at 3 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30. Prosecutors believe the suspects were trying to rob Nall of marijuana and other items.

The three arrested had a bond hearing Tuesday morning. Tisdale and Butler were given a $150,000 bond and house arrest. Reynolds was given $100,000 bond and house arrest. In court, it surfaced that Reynolds may have been involved in driving the getaway car.

Family members of Nall spoke with WKRG News 5 earlier week, demanding justice.