MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mary B. Austin Elementary School in Mobile was put on a “secure perimeter” Monday morning in response to a threat against a family connected to the school, according to a Mobile County Public School System official. A suspect was arrested off campus.

The school was placed on “secure perimeter” and police spent the day on campus “out of an abundance of caution,” the MCPSS said in a statement. MCPSS did not release the nature of the threat made.