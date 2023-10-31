MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk drew thousands of people to Spanish Plaza in Mobile on Saturday. Walkers made their way through downtown.

The event raises money for the American Cancer Society. Their goal this year was $222,000.



Money raised helps pay for cancer research and other programs that help support cancer patients and survivors. Organizers say it’s a big event because breast cancer touches the lives of almost everyone.

“Because I think people want to celebrate. People want to celebrate the survivors, caregivers, and loved ones that they have who have been impacted by breast cancer. And it’s just important for us to continue this fight because we don’t have a cure for cancer. So we need to keep continuing the fight,” said Suzannah Weeks with the American Cancer Society. WKRG News 5’s Rose Ann Haven was one of the MCs for Saturday’s event.



WKRG is a proud media sponsor. Despite a foggy start, temperatures remained relatively warm for late October making it a good morning for a walk through historic parts of the city.