MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In less than a week, classes resume in the Mobile County Public School system but teachers in the state’s largest school district are already hitting the books at the Arthur R. Outlaw Convention Center. Today is the last day of the Mobile County Public School System’s “Learning Launch.” Roughly 4,000 teachers and certified staff from around the sprawling county school district are in one place for multiple sessions on how to be better teachers and keep students motivated. A district spokesperson says it’s the first time they’ve tried starting the school year like this.

“Just good to bring everybody together because we encourage our students to be lifelong learners. So this is a way that we are becoming lifelong learners,” said Rena Phillips. Teachers are learning about ways to bridge achievement gaps and ways to keep kids engaged in learning.

“Or deliberate practices, being intentional about your teaching, being intentional about your giving feedback from your own teaching styles,” said Causey Middle School 7th Grade Math Teacher Janeka Eades. Mobile County Schools serve roughly 52,000 students. Teachers say they’re happy to see colleagues from their own schools and meet new people from around the district. Professional development and classroom prep continues throughout the week in individual schools. The first day of class for students is this coming Monday morning.