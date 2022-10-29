MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Saturday was a day to put on your walking shoes and make strides against breast cancer. The annual walk puts survivors and fighters in the spotlight.

A flood of people flows from the starting line at the Annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk. Each person in the walk has their own cancer story. Some are survivors, some walk for their friends and families–some are no longer with us and others are in the midst of the fight.

“I found out two years ago I had breast cancer I started treatment, then I had blood clots they had to stop now I’m starting all over again,” said cancer fighter Lisa Stewart. The walk is special to a lot of people. “It means a lot to me and I want other people to know how important it is to get a mammogram, go it can save your life,” said Stewart. The walk is one of the most significant events every year for downtown Mobile, bringing roughly four thousand people to walk through the heart of the city.

“We saw a bit of a falling off during COVID, last year we saw our numbers start to turn around to the positive, and this year we just had so much from organizations reaching out us from the community that wanted to be involved,” said manager of the walk Suzannah Weeks.