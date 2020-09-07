“This was very unexpected,” family of suspect in Bass Pro shooting in shock

GROVE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) — A lot of questions remain for a Grove Hill family after a man is accused of opening fire outside of the Bass Pro Shop in Spanish Fort.

Robert Smith, Jr. was booked into Baldwin County Jail Monday afternoon after he was treated for a medical condition not related to his arrest.

He’s facing several charges that include reckless endangerment and assault second degree.

Police arrested Smith Saturday after they say he fired shots at the outdoor area of the Bass Pro Shop in Spanish Fort. The doors were closed in time, so he was unable to get inside. Police found eight guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition with him at the time. After searching a home in Grove Hill, they found an additional 10 guns, and more than 1,000 rounds of ammo.

His family says they were shocked and horrified when they found out Smith was accused of being involved.

“This was very unexpected. Junior started acting a little out of character the past week or so. We did not know why we had absolutely no idea that it would come to this,” said Crystal Smith Wilson, his cousin.

His family members expressed their sincere thanks to the officers in Spanish Fort for responding the way they did. “We sincerely thank the police from Spanish Fort for the way they handled things, we know things could have gone so much worse, so we are sincerely grateful to them for the way it was the best-case scenario in the way it played out. Because of the way that they handled things, we are absolutely hopeful and optimistic we can get him the help he needs,” said Smith Wilson.

