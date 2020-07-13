Thirteen-year-old girl seriously injured after mother’s carelessness

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A thirteen-year-old girl is in Providence Hospital after her mother’s carelessness. On Friday, July 10, 2020, around 6:21 AM Mobile Police responded to the hospital in reference to the injured teen. After a thorough investigation, Mobile Police discovered the mother of the girl told a thirteen-year-old boy to drive her car while her daughter rode on the hood of the car “because it would be fun.”

When the boy went around a sharp turn the girl fell off the hood as they entered a wooded area. The girl sustained serious injuries.

44-year-old Zykeysha West, the girl’s mother, has been arrested.

