MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Police have arrested the third suspect in a 2021 shooting that killed one man.

Albert Quinney, 21, is the third suspect in the shooting that killed Bryan Maynard. Maynard was shot in his vehicle outside a DXL store in the parking lot of the Shoppes at Bel Air. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Patrick Lewis, 21, was the first person to be arrested for the shooting. Lewis was arrested Feb. 25, 2022. Lewis is connected to three murders, including the Happy Hills double murder, according to investigators.

Nickolaus Hawkins, 25, was the second person arrested for the shooting. He was arrested and charged with felony murder, no pistol permit, certain persons forbidden and receiving stolen property on Tuesday, March 1.

Quinney, the third suspect, was arrested March 9, 2022.