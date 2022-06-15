MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A third suspect has been arrested in the murder of an 11-year-old that happened on May 30, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

Anthony Jerome Shinn, 20, was arrested by Mobile police officers in connection with the murder of Lequinten Morrisette, the 11-year-old who was shot and killed at R.V. Taylor Plaza. Shinn is being charged with murder, five counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle and shooting into an occupied dwelling, according to a police news release.

Cameron Walker, 19, and Tyrik Dubose, 21, were previously arrested in connection to this case. Walker was charged with felony murder and three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling. Dubose was charged with felony murder and three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle.