MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A third person was charged with the murder of a 14-year-old, who was killed on Cheshire Drive South Feb. 15.

Ryan Kidd, 18, was identified as one of the people involved and will be charged with murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting into an unoccupied car.

On Tuesday, June 18, Teriana Thompson, 18, turned herself into the Mobile Police Department and was taken to the county jail. On Monday, June 27, Deontae Kimbrough, 19, also turned himself into MPD and was charged with murder, shooting into an unoccupied vehicle and shooting into an occupied building.

Teriana Thompson and Deontae Kimbrough

Kidd is the third person to be arrested in the killing of the 14-year-old that happened Feb. 15 at about 9:18 p.m. on the 2600 block of Cheshire Drive South.