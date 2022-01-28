SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — Satsuma Police announced Jan. 28 that a Georgia man will face charges for the murder of a Satsuma man that happened back in 2020.

Jason Christopher Hill will face charges in Mobile County for Capital Murder for hire for the shooting death of Brent Allen, according to a Satsuma Police Facebook post.

Allen, 49, was shot at Bayou Avenue East in December of 2020. Allen later died from his injuries at University Hospital.

Alex Beasley and Jennifer Hudson were charged with Allen’s murder. Investigators later determined that the the two were paid $2,000 to kill Allen in a murder-for-hire plot.

The Georgia pair were the only ones in custody for Allen’s death until Thursday.

Hill was found and arrested near Guyton, Ga. and is being held in federal custody for Unlawful Flight to Avoid Persecution. Hill was recently indicted by a grand jury on the Capital Murder for hire charge, meaning he will face his charges in Mobile County.