Third local priest tests positive for COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Father Norbert Jurek, the priest at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Student Center at the University of South Alabama, says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Jurek posted on Facebook Tuesday, saying in part, “Unfortunately I need to continue to isolate myself until next week according to the doctor’s order. I am truly concerned for your health and wellbeing so if you came into contact with me please monitor yourself for symptoms and avoid contact with any high risk individuals.”

Monday and Tuesday masses were canceled this week. There will be regular Sunday Masses at 11:15 a.m. and 7:15 p.m. by Father Victor Ingalls.

Yesterday, a priest in Spanish Fort said he had also tested positive for COVID-19. On July 1, a priest in Foley tested positive as well.

