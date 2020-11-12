Third ex-BayBear wins Cy Young Award

Cincinnati Reds’ Trevor Bauer reacts after striking out Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich in the eighth inning during a baseball game in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. The Reds won 6-1. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Trevor Bauer has become the third former Mobile BayBear to win a Cy Young Award.

Wednesday night Bauer was named the 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner. He went 5-4 with a league-leading 1.73 ERA, a 100-17 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 73 innings and an opponents’ batting average of .159. He is the first Cincinnati Red pitcher to win a Cy Young Award.

An All-American pitcher at UCLA, Bauer was selected third overall in the 2011 MLB Draft. He was promoted to Mobile in August of that year and appeared in four games, striking out 26 in 17-plus innings. He went 7-1 in eight starts for the BayBears in 2012 before making his major league debut with Arizona.

Previous ex-BayBears to win a Cy Young Award are Jake Peavy and Max Scherzer. Peavy, a Mobile native, piched for the BayBears in 2001 and 2002 and won the Cy Young with San Diego in 2007. Scherzer pitched in Mobile in 2007. He won an American League Cy Young Award with Detriot in 2013 and back-to-back National League Cy Young Awards with Washington in 2016 and 2017.

The Mobile BayBears were members of the AA Southern League and played at Hank Aaron Stadium from 1997-2019.