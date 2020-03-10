Third arrest made in 2017 Mobile double homicide

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police on Tuesday announced a third arrest in a double homicide from 2017.

Police identified the third suspect as Joshua Williams III, who remained silent as police escorted him away from MPD Headquarters on his way to Metro Jail.

The victims, 28-year-old Brandon Cadwell and 31-year-old Reginald Crenshaw Jr., were found shot to death inside a home on Gulfwood Drive around 12:30 a.m. on September 12, 2017.

Crenshaw was the son of Mobile County School Board member Dr. Reginald Crenshaw.

Treshun Hughes and Larry Jackson were previously indicted by a grand jury on capital murder charges.

Treshun Hughes (left), Larry Jackson (right)

LATEST POSTS: