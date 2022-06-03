MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With the end of the school year being upon us, keeping the kids entertained for the next two months may be hard. WKRG News 5 has compiled a list of things for kids to do in Mobile this Summer.

The USS Alabama is a popular tourist attraction in Mobile, Ala. Sitting right off the Causeway in Mobile Bay, there’s so much history to explore both on and off of the ship. The Battleship is open every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last ticket is sold at 4 p.m. For more information about the famous ship, click here.

The GulfQuest Museum is one of the newer attractions in Downtown Mobile. With over 90 exhibits, there is something for everyone to enjoy. This museum is interactive, so kids of all ages will be entertained for hours. Click here for more information.

With Mobile being the birthplace of Mardi Gras, it’s no surprise we celebrate year long. From king and queen attire to decorated floats that have rolled through the streets of Downtown Mobile, there is so much to learn about Mardi Gras in the museum. For a virtual tour, click here.

The Gulf Coast Exploreum has been a popular place for kids in Mobile since 1976. This interactive museum will be hosting a special exhibit from June 4 to September 17 called Illusions. To purchase tickets to the Exploreum, click here.