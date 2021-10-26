Thieves use vehicle to remove ATM from Mobile bank, police say

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police say thieves used their vehicle to remove an ATM at a bank on Airport Boulevard in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 26.

At about 1:21 a.m., police officers were alerted to an ATM alarm at Bryant Bank, 6151 Airport Blvd. When they arrived, officers say “unknown suspects” connected the ATM to a vehicle, pulled it open, and stole money from it.

Mobile police are investigating. If you have any information, you can submit an anonymous tip here or call police at 251-208-1700.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories