Thieves use vehicle to remove ATM from Mobile bank, police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police say thieves used their vehicle to remove an ATM at a bank on Airport Boulevard in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 26.

At about 1:21 a.m., police officers were alerted to an ATM alarm at Bryant Bank, 6151 Airport Blvd. When they arrived, officers say “unknown suspects” connected the ATM to a vehicle, pulled it open, and stole money from it.

Mobile police are investigating. If you have any information, you can submit an anonymous tip here or call police at 251-208-1700.