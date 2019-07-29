Thieves break into Penelope’s Closet

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local thrift store benefiting a non-profit was burglarized over the weekend.

Thieves reportedly broke into Penelope’s Closet, which is a thrift store and component of Penelope House, sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Penelope’s Closet posted about the break-in to social media on Sunday morning. The damage was minimal.

Penelope House officials tell News 5 the suspects threw bricks at the front door, knocking the door off its track. They then entered the store taking only the cash drawer, which only holds change money.

