MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Let’s face it, Thanksgiving Day can get very chaotic very fast. Cooking, chit-chatting with family, and chasing your kids around can quickly lead to forgetting things, like that turkey you put in the oven a while ago.
WKRG News 5 compiled a list of stores that will be open on Thanksgiving Day, just in case you need them.
The Fresh Market
Time: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: 3940 Airport Blvd Suite A, Mobile, AL 36608
Greers CashSaver
Time: 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: All Mobile locations
Piggly Wiggly
Time: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: All Mobile locations
Food For Less
Time: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: All Mobile locations
Target
Time: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Location: 3150 Joe Treadwell Dr, Mobile, AL 36606
Please Note: The West Mobile location is closed all-day
Dollar General
Time: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: All Mobile locations
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.