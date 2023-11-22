MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Let’s face it, Thanksgiving Day can get very chaotic very fast. Cooking, chit-chatting with family, and chasing your kids around can quickly lead to forgetting things, like that turkey you put in the oven a while ago.

WKRG News 5 compiled a list of stores that will be open on Thanksgiving Day, just in case you need them.

The Fresh Market

Time: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: 3940 Airport Blvd Suite A, Mobile, AL 36608

Greers CashSaver

Time: 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: All Mobile locations

Piggly Wiggly

Time: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: All Mobile locations

Dollar General

Time: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: All Mobile locations

Big Lots

Time: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: All Mobile Locations

Family Dollar

Time: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: All Mobile locations