PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — Pascagoula Police took a Theodore woman into custody for a shooting that occurred Wednesday, April 27 near Cambridge Drive.

Ebony Spivery is a suspect in a shooting that happened at about 5:30 p.m. near the 5100 block of Cambridge Drive. No one was injured during the shooting, according to a Facebook post from the Pascagoula Police Department.

Spivery was identified as a suspect and wanted by officers. Officers initially posted asking for information about her whereabouts. Later, Pascagoula Police announced that the 26-year-old suspect was in custody.

If you have any information about this case, call the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211.