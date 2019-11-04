Theodore woman dies in 3-vehicle crash

MOBILE COUNTY — ALEA State troopers are investigating a three-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Theodore woman over the weekend. 

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, troopers responded to a crash on Padgett Switch Road near Deakle Road.  A man was traveling south when his Ford Mustang collided with two northbound vehicles. 

The passenger in his vehicle, Evelyn Rose Smith, 41, was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene.  The driver of the Mustang was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Nothing further is available as troopers continue to investigate the crash.

