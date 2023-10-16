THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman from Theodore says she’s in a desperate situation after losing all she had to a house fire. Now she’s asking for help trying to find a path forward. Kim Ray is alive but in the last month, she’s recovering from major surgery and had to move across the bay just to have a place to live.

Hardly anything’s left of the camper she was living in. She says it burned down while she was recovering from neck surgery at University Medical Center last month.

Not only did the fire destroy her home, it also was hot enough to melt part of her car, making it unusable. Kim Ray says she didn’t have much and now she has nothing left.

“I’m widowed and had lost a daughter and my mother and all, and all my keepsakes that I had left were in there. And I’ve lost all that irreplaceable stuff and everything that I had worked so hard to replace and rebuild in my life,” said Ray. “Being older and disabled and stuff and not knowing how to replace anything, whether it be big or small and to not have anything. Not even a piece of clothing, not even my dentures.”Theodore Dawes fire officials say the fire happened on the afternoon of September 13th when Ray was away. The camper is on West Villa Drive off of Three Notch Road. They do not know what caused it. She moved in with a family member in Foley and says she doesn’t want to be a burden–she’s opened an online fundraising page.