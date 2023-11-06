THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A fast-food restaurant employee accused of illegally using a customer’s credit card has been arrested, according to the Mobile Police Department.

MPD officers were called to the Pilot Travel Center Wendy’s restaurant on Theodore Dawes Road Sunday around 9:30 a.m. for a report of fraudulent use of a credit card.

When they arrived, they found an employee allegedly used her Square account to “illicitly access the customer’s credit card information during their food purchases,” an MPD news release said.

The customer noticed an unauthorized charge coinciding with their visit to Wendy’s, according to the MPD. LaToyia Whitfield, 37, of Mobile, was arrested in connection with the incident.

Whitfield is charged with fraudulent use of a credit card.

Officers said this is an active investigation and asked that anyone with information contact MPD at (251)-208-7211.

