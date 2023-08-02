THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) – Theodore residents voiced concerns to the Mobile City Council at the Aug. 1 meeting over the city’s failure to pick up trash and pave roads that had been previously maintained by the county.

Lesure Road in Theodore had been annexed into the city 12 years ago during the Jones administration. Johnnie Robinson, who said he was the annexation, showed the city council pictures of a trash pile that hadn’t been picked up in three weeks.

WKRG News 5 visited the road the narrow road, which continued into what looked like woods. After walking to the end of the marked road, Robinson said the overgrown vegetation had once been a passable road. He pointed to a fire hydrant in the middle of the woods which he said used to be accessible from the road.

“The law says that whatever the county was maintaining prior to annexation, the city must maintain. You’re not doing it,” Robinson said to the council. “We say we love the city now, but we can’t maintain whet we’ve got now.”

Lesure Road is in Ben Reynold’s District 4. Reynolds said he’s known of the issue for some time after Robinson had brought it to his attention in the past.

“It’s not a matter of myself following on this issue. It’s a matter of the city following up on the issue,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds said Robinson went through all proper channels to report the problem to the city’s 311 hotline.

“When a citizen has the expectation that trash is going to be picked up on a certain day and it doesn’t happen, then you report that it doesn’t happen, then it doesn’t happen again, you start to sort of lose faith,” Reynolds said.

District 2 Councilman William Carroll and Council Vice President Gina Gregory were on the council when parts of Theodore were annexed.

District 2 Councilman William Carroll and Council Vice President Gina Gregory were on the council when parts of Theodore were annexed.

"I don't know what funds we have, but let's at least make the commitment to get done what we should have gotten done during that transition," Carroll said.

Public Works Executive Director James Delapp said there are about 15 miles of unpaved roads in Mobile, many of which are in Theodore.

“I actually saw those roads maybe 10 years ago, and it’s not just a matter of going down and putting asphalt on a road to fix it,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said.

Mayor Stimpson said the city could either use the ‘Pay as You Go’ Program or CIP funds to pay for paving the city’s unpaved roads.