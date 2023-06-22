THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG)- Residents of Theodore are still recovering from flooding after Monday’s severe weather.

With the help of fans and dehumidifiers, residents of Clyde Drive are attempting to recover as much as possible after their houses were flooded. They are having to tear out carpets and baseboards and throw away furniture.

“It was like a nightmare, and I couldn’t wake up,” resident Laverne Walker Jr. said.

Although Clyde Drive is not in a flood zone, this is not the first time residents have feared the rising water.

“It’s gotten bad, but nothing like Monday,” resident Deanna Pruett said.

Residents say the flooding issue stems from Bellingrath Road. As rain collects in the already full drain ditches, the surplus water bleeds onto their street.

“Somebody must do something because this isn’t our fault. It’s not a problem with our property. It’s a problem with the county maintenance not cleaning the ditches out and making sure the culverts are clear so the water can flow,” Purett said.

However, the Mobile County Public Works director says that is not the issue.

“We do ride our roads regularly and check them and make sure they are in sufficient condition, and they are,” Ricky Mitchell said.

He blames the flooding on existing saturated grass from rainy days weeks prior. Mitchell says the county will continue checking for any damages and repair them as needed.