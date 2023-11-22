THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly leading police on a chase through Theodore.

Officers with the Mobile Police Department were working on an operation to locate a wanted felony suspect at 4 p.m. that day.

They spotted 35-year-old Jacob Chaudron at Theodore Recycling Center on Theodore Dawes Road when he fled the scene, according to a news release.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

Officers activated their lights and sirens, and a chase began, ending when the driver stopped the vehicle on the 4800 block of Gold Mine Road, according to the release.

Chaudron was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree property theft, felony attempt to elude, and multiple outstanding warrants.

Officers say additional charges are pending.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: Alex Crow marries teenager he met at McGill-Toolen High School