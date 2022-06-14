MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Theodore man involved in a deadly crash was indicted by a grand jury for manslaughter. He was booked into Mobile Metro Jail on Tuesday.

Eric Timko, 30, was indicted for manslaughter after he was involved in a crash that killed Justin C. Bolton, 29. Bolton was killed in October of 2021 after Timko crossed the center line and crashed into his Toyota Camry, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Bolton was pronounced dead on scene.

Timko was indicted June 14, 2022. An indictment is a formal accusation of crime, meaning he has not been found guilty of manslaughter. The crash happened Oct. 28, 2021, at Schillinger Road in Mobile County.