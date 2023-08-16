A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Theodore man died Wednesday morning after being critically injured in a car crash Thursday night, Aug. 10, according to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency release.

According to police, Cody A. Austin, 35, was not wearing his seatbelt when his 2006 Ford Explorer “left the roadway and overturned,” and he was ejected from the vehicle.

Austin was then transported to University Hospital where he died Wednesday, Aug. 16.

According to the release, the crash was on Interstate 10 near the 1-mile marker in Mobile County, about 4 miles west of Grand Bay city limits.

There is no further information as the ALEA investigation is ongoing.