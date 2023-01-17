MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Theodore man died early Monday morning after he was hit by a car on Theodore Dawes Road, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Kevin Herrin, 67, was hit by a 2008 Toyota Tacoma at around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16.

Herrin was pronounced dead on the scene. This occurred on Theodore Dawes Road, two miles west of Mobile city limits, in Mobile County.

No further information is available as this time as troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.