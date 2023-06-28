THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Theodore man was arrested Wednesday on multiple child sex charges, according to a release from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

John Lewandowski, Jr., 46, was arrested at his home on Mossberg Drive in Theodore on Wednesday, June 28.

According to the release, The MCSO ICAC Unit received multiple tips about child sexual abuse material. Investigators were led to the home with a search warrant in hand.

Investigators arrested Lewandowski early Wednesday morning and charged him with five counts of possession of child pornography. He was booked into Mobile Metro Jail just after 8 a.m. and his bond hearing is scheduled for Friday, June 30.