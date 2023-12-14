MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is behind bars after he allegedly hit his wife and assaulted her daughter, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Marvin Lee Lingelbach, 64, was arrested on Tuesday night and charged with domestic violence strangulation or suffocation, failure to obey, second-degree assault, third-degree domestic violence harassment and resisting arrest.

Mobile police officers responded to a reported domestic violence complaint at the Extended Stay Hotel at 1520 Matzenger Drive around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

Officers learned the victim’s husband had struck and strangled her before pulling on her 11-year-old daughter’s hair.

They located Lingelbach inside the room, and he slammed the door on an officer’s hand during their attempt to gain entry.

The officer was transported to a nearby hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

Lingelbach’s bond totals $17,250, and he is set to appear in court on Monday.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: Caught on camera: Person enters home, steals deaf dog