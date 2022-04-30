MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Theodore man was arrested Saturday morning after Mobile Police say they found a woman in a parking lot stabbed several times.

Aubrey Roney, 57, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault on Saturday morning, April 30. This arrest happened after Mobile police responded to the Bama Motel and found a woman in the parking lot with multiple stab wounds at about midnight Friday night. The woman was taken to University Hospital for injuries that were life-threatening.

Roney has a rap sheet dating back to 1997 but has not been arrested by Mobile police since 2002. He was previously arrested for charges such as rape, burglary, assault and harassment. He was released about two hours after he was arrested on a $7,500 bond.

The woman’s condition at this time is unknown.