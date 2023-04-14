MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Theodore man admitted Friday to making two pipe bombs and asking a tenant to blow up a car of man, who was dating his ex-wife, according to court documents.

Charles Zito, 78, who was previously convicted of a felony, pleaded guilty to a federal charge of possession of a destructive device. Zito faces 15 years to life in prison.

According to the court documents, prosecutors agreed to recommend a prison term at the lower end of advisory guidelines.

Zito’s case began in November 2020 when an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency marine trooper pulled over a van, which had “precursors to manufacture methamphetamine.”

Both people in the van told ALEA troopers they knew two pipe bombs were in Theodore. This led investigators to Zito.

Zito told a federal agent he constructed two pipe bombs in August 2020, which were found at his neighbor’s house across the street on Cherokee Trail.

The first pipe bomb was constructed using PVC pipe filled with black powder and end caps. The second pipe bomb using “galvanized pipe filled with black powder with two end caps and a fuse,” according to court documents.

Zito “explained that he planned to blow up the remnants of a shed on his property using the pipe bombs, however, he ultimately admitted that he had constructed the pipe bombs because he was angry that his wife had left him for another man.”

According to court documents, Zito was convicted of attempted first-degree murder and placing a destructive device in November 1990. Zito served 10 years after admitting to putting a hand grenade in the mail in 1989.