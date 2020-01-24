Theodore High School welcomes home Lamical Perine

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It all started for Lamical Perine on the field at Theodore Highschool.

Earlier today Theodore High School had a pep rally to honor and welcome home La’Mical Perine! A proclamation from Theodore High School has officially named January 24th as La’Mical Perine day.

News 5 Colleen Peterson spoke with Lamical Perine about how much it means to him to be back in bobcat territory.

He explained, “Just being at a place that I grew up in, great environment, great people. Just coming back home and giving back just feels great.”

