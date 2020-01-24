Theodore High School welcomes home Lamical Perine

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It all started for Lamical Perine on the field at Theodore Highschool.

Earlier today Theodore High School had a pep rally to honor and welcome home La’Mical Perine! A proclamation from Theodore High School has officially named January 24th as La’Mical Perine day.

News 5 Colleen Peterson spoke with Lamical Perine about how much it means to him to be back in bobcat territory.

He explained, “Just being at a place that I grew up in, great environment, great people. Just coming back home and giving back just feels great.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories