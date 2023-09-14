THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Theodore High School administration announced Thursday that they are opening a Distribution and Logistics Academy.

The Mobile County Public School System is partnering with APM Terminals, the Alabama Port Authority, South Alabama Logistics Park, the Mobile Chamber of Commerce and Evonik to introduce students to “the logistics field, learn industry-specific skills and processes, and study global logistics and supply chain management, ” according to an MCPSS release.

Students will be able to earn two certifications: certified logistics associate and certified logistics technician. That will allow the students to get opportunities locally in the industry at a time of “unprecedented growth.”

“We have two new logistics parks going in and inside of four years,” Theodore High School Principal Tim Hardegree said. “They’re going to produce over 10,000 employees, so it’s quite essential that we start at the high school level, training people.”

Growth over the last six years in the Mobile-area industry is causing a need for an expanded workforce, which is what the new THS academy will be used to help meet.

“The growth in the last six years at the port has been phenomenal,” Alabama Port Authority Director and CEO John Driscoll said. “The actual container facility has been the fastest growing container terminal in the United States over the past six years in terms of percentages. We’ve seen growth in the warehousing, the distribution, the rail networks, really across all shipping that we see coming through this gateway, both import and export.”

Many Mobile County public high schools have signature academies designed to give students the opportunity to get real-world experience in the industry they choose. More information about signature academies can be found on the Mobile County Public School System’s website.