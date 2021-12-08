Theodore football coach found not guilty in Bayou Brawl

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — Theodore High School football coach and athletic director Eric Collier has been found not guilty on two misdemeanor assault charges stemming from a fight that happened at the Bayou La Batre docks on May 8.

Collier and three of his family members — Eric Collier Jr., Sean Collier and Hayden Collier — were all charged with misdemeanor assault for the Mother’s Day brawl.

Eric Collier Jr. and Shawn Collier were both found guilty of one misdemeanor assault charge. Hayden Collier was found not guilty of two misdemeanor assault charges.

Sentencing for Eric Collier Jr. and Shawn Collier is set for Jan. 4.

The charges stem from a fight that was caught on camera on Mother’s Day weekend. Multiple people were injured, with one person having to have 10 stitches. After the video was made public, Bayou La Batre Police sought out felony charges, but the Mobile County DA deemed the crime a misdemeanor. Mobile County Public Schools also placed Eric Collier on administrative leave.

Collier Sr.’s attorney claimed a Stand Your Ground defense. Read more about the court proceeding here.