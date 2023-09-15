MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile announced Theodore Dawes Road will be closed from U.S. Highway 90 to Carol Plantation Road for road resurfacing starting Monday, Sept. 18.

Mobile County’s Pay-As-You-Go program is funding the project, which will take about a month to complete.

Theodore Dawes Road is scheduled to reopen on Oct. 18.

A signed detour route has been established and will direct motorists to Carol Plantation Road and U.S. Highway 90.

Mobile County will also resurface 2.9 miles of Hamilton Boulevard east of Highway 90 as part of the project.