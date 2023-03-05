THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is recovering after being injured while cutting a tree and had to be rescued. The Theodore-Dawes Fire Department posted these images Saturday on Facebook. They say just after 2 Saturday afternoon they got a call to help a man hurt in a tree-cutting accident.

The victim was also stranded 55 feet in the air and had to be rescued. The post says, once the man was safely on the ground he was flown by air ambulance for treatment. The post does not indicate how serious the injuries were or what his current condition is. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach the man and then get him to the ground.