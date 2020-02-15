Theodore/Dawes Fire District community meeting Saturday

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Supporters of a new Theodore/Dawes Fire District are rallying voters weeks before a major vote. There’s a community meeting Saturday morning at 9 am at the Southwest Mobile County Chamber of Commerce.

People have been talking about creating this fire district for about the last two years. It comes as MFRD has reduced its coverage area and thereby increasing the call volume for Theodore/Dawes.

A special election has been set for April 28 for thousands of people in Theodore. Residents who are served by the Theodore/Dawes Volunteer Fire Department will vote on whether they want to establish a fire district.

Establishing a fire district would mean more resources for the Theodore/Dawes Volunteer Fire Department that serves the area. Right now the Theodore/Dawes Fire Department gets their funding from a $5 fee charged by Mobile County Water & Sewer. However, not all people in the Theodore/Dawes fire jurisdiction are served by Mobile County Water & Sewer. So, some people are getting protection without paying the fee.

If residents vote to establish a fire district, people served by the Theodore/Dawes Volunteer Fire Department would pay $10 more per month in property taxes or $120 at the end of the year depending on how you pay taxes.