The Wave Transit System to resume Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Wave Transit System in Mobile is scheduled to resume service Tuesday, July 28, 2020. All routes will be adjusted.

Routes 1, 4, 5, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 15, 16, 18, and 19 will run from 7 AM to 7 PM.

The Moda! Route will run from 7 AM to 7 PM.

Service levels will be continuously evaluated based on resources available and passengers are encouraged to visit the Wave’s Facebook page or call 251-344-6600.

