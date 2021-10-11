The Vikings Begin: Travelling exhibit comes to History Museum of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The History Museum of Mobile will be hosting a traveling exhibit called The Vikings Begin starting Oct. 15.
Events for the exhibit will run from Oct. 15 to June 11, 2022. The History Museum of Mobile invites everyone into the martial and maritime world of Norse history.
The exhibit will hold dozens of early Norse artifacts, many of which are as old as 1400 years. The exhibit also includes boat graves that were discovered at a site in central Sweden.
This Norse exhibit is only in the US for a limited time.
Below is a list of events you can attend during the time that the exhibit is at the History Museum.
2021:
- October 14 – Opening Reception 5 p.m to 8 p.m.
- November 7 – Free Sunday with kids’ activity – “Vikings chess”
- December 5 – Free Sunday with Vikings Christmas activity
2022:
- January 11 – Members Tour Day (the museum will be closed to the public. Members and Sponsors only for special guided tours and snacks throughout the day.) 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- January 20 – Mead Tasting after hours
- February 5 – Kids Workshop – making Viking bread, butter, and cheese
- March TBD – Learning Lunch with Neil Price aternoon and evening lecture with special intro to exhibit
- April 3 – Free Sunday, kids activity, write your name in runes
- May 21 – Kids workshop – paint a Viking Shield
- June 11 – Vikings Family Day (Food trucks, costumes, balloon artist, music, and more)