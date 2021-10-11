The Vikings Begin: Travelling exhibit comes to History Museum of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The History Museum of Mobile will be hosting a traveling exhibit called The Vikings Begin starting Oct. 15.

Events for the exhibit will run from Oct. 15 to June 11, 2022. The History Museum of Mobile invites everyone into the martial and maritime world of Norse history.

The exhibit will hold dozens of early Norse artifacts, many of which are as old as 1400 years. The exhibit also includes boat graves that were discovered at a site in central Sweden.

This Norse exhibit is only in the US for a limited time.

Below is a list of events you can attend during the time that the exhibit is at the History Museum.

2021:

October 14 – Opening Reception 5 p.m to 8 p.m.

November 7 – Free Sunday with kids’ activity – “Vikings chess”

December 5 – Free Sunday with Vikings Christmas activity

2022: